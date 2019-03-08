PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive end Michael Bennett to the New England Patriots, NFL sources said Friday.

Draft compensation is still being ironed out, but the Eagles are expected to receive a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from New England for Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round selection, according to sources.

The Eagles started actively shopping the 33-year-old defensive end last week after they re-signed Brandon Graham.

Bennett’s contract – he has two years left with $7.2 million and $8 million cap numbers – was seemingly reasonable considering his production last season. He recorded nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits during the regular season, and a sack, three tackles for loss, and three hits in two postseason games.

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Antonio Morrison after one season, freeing some $2 million in salary cap space.

RAMS: Veteran safety Eric Weddle, who was released this week by the Baltimore Ravens, agreed to terms with the Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The two-year deal is worth $10.5 million.

49ERS: The 49ers signed free-agent kicker Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

DOLPHINS: Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was released, creating $6 million salary cap space for the team.

Amendola, 33, had 59 receptions for 575 yards last year, both team highs, while making 15 starts in his first season with Miami.

GIANTS-BROWNS: Looking for a pass rusher to bookend with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, Cleveland agreed to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon from the Giants in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

The teams are also swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155.

JAGUARS: The Jacksonville Jaguars cleared $30 million in salary cap space by cutting five veterans, including former Pro Bowl defenders Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.

The team also released offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker.

The Jaguars are expected to use the much-needed cap room to sign a quarterback in free agency next week, possibly Nick Foles.

RAIDERS: The Oakland Raiders re-signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions cut offensive guard T.J. Lang.

STEELERS-BILLS: According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills were “closing in on a deal” to acquire Antonio Brown from the Steelers for unspecified compensation on Thursday night. But he updated the story early Friday, saying the deal was dead because Brown made it clear that he didn’t want to go to Buffalo.

