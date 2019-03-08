The producers of entrepreneurial pitch competition TV series Greenlight Maine are launching a new series called Greenlight Maine Collegiate Challenge, which will feature college student entrepreneurs competing for a grand prize of $25,000.

The series will air weekly at 10 a.m. on NewsCenter Maine (WCSH) from this Sunday through April 14, when the finalists will face off for the $25,000 prize.

The show’s inaugural season will feature 10 startups founded by students from a variety of Maine colleges and universities including Colby College, Bates College and the University of Maine. Two individuals or teams will be featured each week.

Greenlight Maine is the product of Portland Media Group, a production company founded by Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment; Nat Thompson, former producer and owner of WCSH-6; and Con Fullam, an executive TV producer and music composer.

“The Collegiate Challenge is an exciting new series to build upon the success of Greenlight Maine with the next generation of startups,” Corcoran said in a news release. “If these collegiate entrepreneurs are any indication to the economic growth and related jobs in Maine, the future is very bright.”

