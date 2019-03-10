ORONO — The University of Maine women’s basketball overcame a slow start to beat Albany 66-51 in an American East semifinal game Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Black Bears (24-7) will play in the America East title game for the fourth straight year. Maine will host either Stony Brook or Hartford at 5 p.m. Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Sunday’s game was played in Memorial Gym, aka. The Pit, because the Cross Center was not available.

Albany (13-18), six-time conference champions from 2012-17, lost in the semifinals for the second straight year.

Tanesha Sutton paced Maine with 21 points. Blanca Millan and Dor Saar both scored 16.

Albany came out with an obvious plan of forcing it inside. With three frontcourt players 6-foot-2 to 6-3, the Great Danes were successful, not only scoring – taking a 17-5 lead – but getting Maine in foul trouble. The Black Bears’ one true post player, 6-1 Fanny Wadling, played only seven minutes of the first half, sitting with two fouls.

Maine eventually clawed back. With Sutton, a 5-10 senior, playing her usual heart-and-soul role, she recorded 13 points and five rebounds in the first half. Maeve Carrol, 5-11 sophomore filled in on defense inside, and Maine eventually contained the Great Danes.

The Black Bears rallied to take a 34-32 halftime lead.

In a defensive third quarter, the Black Bears showed improved defense and built their lead to 46-38 after three quarters.

Albany got as close as seven in the fourth quarter. Parise Rossignol’s 3-pointer put Maine ahead 58-48 with 2:25 left. Albany eventually started fouling.

