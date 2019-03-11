KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The University of New England softball team, which opened its season with a pair of losses on Sunday, won a pair of shutouts Monday.

The Nor’easters mercy-ruled Mount Saint Vincent (0-3) 11-0 in a morning game, then came back with a 5-0 win over UMass-Dartmouth (4-2).

UNE broke open a 1-0 early game with an eight-run fourth inning driven by Taylor Depot’s three-run double. Depot had three hits and scored three times. Sydnee Bessler held the Dolphins to two hits and walked none.

In the second game, Depot had an RBI single during a two-run first inning. The Nor’easters added a three-run fifth capped by Sarah Lachapelle’s two-run double. Melissa Sprague held the Corsairs to four hits over five innings with Jordan Strum allowing no hits in the final two innings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(20) WOFFORD 70, UNC GREENSBORO 58: Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points, and Wofford (29-4) rallied to defeat UNC Greensboro (28-6) at Asheville, North Carolina, to win the Southern Conference tournament for the fifth time in 10 seasons and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Hoover scored all 20 points in the second half as Wofford completed a perfect season against conference foes, going 18-0 in the regular season and winning three games in three days in the tournament.

POLL: Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Kentucky is fourth, followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) CONNECTICUT 66, CENTRAL FLORIDA 45: Napheesa Collier scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as UConn (31-2) beat UCF (26-6) at Uncasville, Connecticut, to win its sixth straight American Athletic Conference tournament championship.

Christyn Williams had 13 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 12 for the Huskies, who improved to 120-0 against AAC opponents since the league was formed in 2013.

(12) GONZAGA 78, SAINT MARY’S 77: Zykera Rice’s scoop layup just before the buzzer lifted Gonzaga (28-3) to a thrilling double-overtime win over Saint Mary’s (20-11) in the West Coast Conference semifinals at Las Vegas.

The win came at a cost as the Zags lost two players to leg injuries. Laura Stockton went down early in the third quarter and Jill Townsend in the second overtime.

(13) MARQUETTE 75, GEORGETOWN 62: Natisha Hiedeman and Allazia Blockton each scored 23 points to help Marquette (26-6) beat Georgetown (16-15) at Chicago to advance to its third straight Big East Conference title game.

Blockton gave Marquette a 34-14 lead with 6:27 left in the second quarter.

POLL: Baylor maintained its spot as the unanimous No. 1 choice in the AP top 25 poll. UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville follow Baylor.

FOOTBALL

URBAN MEYER, the former Ohio State coach, was hired by Fox as an analyst for its pregame show.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE: Goalie Rob McGovern was named Hockey East’s Defensive Player of the Week after making 30 saves in a shutout of Boston University.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 15, PLYMOUTH STATE 3: Margaret Smith, Summer Dias and Kathryn Grennon scored during a 1:34 span early in the first half, and Bates (4-2) went on to defeat Plymouth State (0-2) at Lewiston.

Grennon and Dias each scored three times for the Bobcats, with Sydney Howard and Jordyn Tveter adding two apiece. Gianna DiPinto, Issy Hnat, Katie Allard and Avery MacMullen also scored for Bates.

