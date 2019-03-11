As the Legislature pondered a bill to replace the Maine state flag with its retro predecessor from 1901, we asked our readers if they could do better.
Here are their designs for a new state flag.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Readers offer up Maine state flags that might have been
-
Business
Boeing's stock takes a hit as more Max 8 planes are grounded
-
Business
Michelle Singletary: Here are some smart ways to spend that tax refund
-
Business
U.S. retail sales rebound, but consumers stay cautious
-
Arts & Entertainment
Price hikes loom for DirecTV Now in AT&T's new push for profit