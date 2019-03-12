The second day of NFL free agent negotiations passed, and yet again New England Coach Bill Belichick watched the rest of the league hand out globs of cash to acquire new players.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are staying patient.

In lieu of a splash signing, New England took care of restricted free agent business. The Pats placed a second-round tender on cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to a source. Jones will make $3.095 million on the one-year contract. If another team signs him, it will need to compensate the Patriots with a second-round pick.

The Patriots also placed an original-round tender on wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to multiple reports. Gordon remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy. His availability for the 2019 season is unclear. The league has not indicated if or when Gordon will be reinstated.

Gordon, who watched from afar as New England captured its sixth Super Bowl, wrote “Thank You, Patriots” on his Instagram account.

The Patriots enter the 2019 offseason with several question marks at receiver, even aside from Gordon’s availability. The only wideouts under contract are Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, second-year slot receiver Braxton Berrios, and second-year pro Damoun Patterson.

The Pats will likely add several receivers in free agency, but many of the top players at the position are already off the board. Adam Humphries (Titans), John Brown (Bills), Cole Beasley (Bills), Jamison Crowder (Jets), Devin Funchess (Colts), and Danny Amendola (Lions) reportedly reached agreements with their new teams. Amendola’s contract is the only one that is official. The others are expected to be finalized when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite the run on receivers, there are still options for the Patriots. Golden Tate, widely considered to be the top player at the position, remains unsigned. Former Packers slot standout Randall Cobb is also a free agent. Former Colts receiver Dontrelle Inman, who came on strong at the end of the 2018 season, would be an intriguing low-cost option. The trio of Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan, and Cordarrelle Patterson remains available, too.

The Patriots continue to engage in discussions with Dorsett, according to a source.

In recent years, Brandon LaFell and Chris Hogan were solid value signings who became immediate starters.

LaFell signed a three-year deal for $9 million in the 2014 offseason, while Hogan inked a three-year pact for $12 million in 2016.

