PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored twice during a furious second-period rally and Evgeni Malkin picked up two assists to reach 1,000 career points as the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Crosby picked up his 32nd and 33rd goals during a three-goal outburst over a span of 1:48 as Pittsburgh erased a two-goal deficit to take the lead on its way to snapping Washington’s seven-game winning streak. Jake Guentzel started Pittsburgh’s comeback with his team-leading 35th of the season. Phil Kessel and Jared McCann both added a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who have won 6 of 8.

Matt Murray stopped 38 shots as Pittsburgh topped the rival Capitals for the third time in four meetings this season.

Jakub Vrana scored twice for Washington. John Carlson collected his 11th and Alexander Ovechkin picked up an assist to become the 48th player in NHL history with 1,200 career points.

STARS 2, SABRES 0: Ben Bishop made 35 saves for his third straight shutout, and Dallas won at Buffalo, New York.

Bishop, a former UMaine goalie, extended his career-best shutout streak to 204 minutes, 20 seconds. It’s the second-longest run for a Stars goaltender behind Ed Belfour’s streak of 219 minutes, 26 seconds that ran from Nov. 17-24, 2000. He is the third goaltender in franchise history with three consecutive shutouts.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas.

COYOTES 3, BLUES 1: Richard Panik and Vinnie Hinostroza scored to help Arizona win at St. Louis.

CANADIENS 3, RED WINGS 1: Carey Price made 20 saves and became the winningest goaltender in the storied history of the Canadiens, who beat the visiting Red Wings.

It was win No. 315 for Price, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Jacques Plante atop the team leaderboard. Plante played for Montreal from 1952 to 1963.

Max Domi had two goals and Brett Kulak also scored for the Canadiens.

SHARKS 5, JETS 4: Joe Pavelski scored with 4.3 seconds left in the third period to give San Jose a win at Winnipeg, Manitoba.

NOTES

LEAFS: Defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t direct a gay slur at referee Brad Meier during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL said after an investigation. Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period when Rielly and Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde skated into Toronto’s defensive zone.

The NHL launched an investigation shortly after the Lightning’s 6-2 win on Monday night when clips began appearing on social media.

