CLERMONT, Fla. — Bowdoin College continued an undefeated start to its softball season Thursday, defeating Stockton 5-4 and Smith 8-0 in five innings.

Against Stockton, Caroline Rice hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and the Polar Bears took advantage of a sacrifice fly and a throwing error in the sixth to overcome a 3-2 deficit and down the Ospreys (4-3).

Against Smith, Kasey Cunningham had two hits and an RBI, and Karlye Pallotta added a two-run single as the Polar Bears (4-0) handled the Pioneers (3-5).

EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 13, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 8: Julia SanGiovanni hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and Brooke Matyasovsky added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Warriors (6-2) scored 11 runs to rally past the Nor’easters (4-3) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Caroline Schoenbucher had two hits and three RBI for UNE, which led 6-2 through the sixth.

HAVERFORD 5, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Temma Levis had one hit and four RBI, and pitched a no-hitter with three strikeouts as the Fords (6-2) handled the Nor’easters (4-4) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Jordan Strum gave up seven hits over four innings with five strikeouts for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 15, BECKER 3: Erin Martin hit a two-run homer, a solo home run and an RBI double, and Ashley Alward added a triple and two RBI as the Huskies (1-0) beat the Hawks (1-6) in five innings at Claremont, Florida.

MOUNT UNION 10, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Hanna Ingram hit a two-run double and an RBI single, and Allie Goldy and Montana Martin each added a two-run single as the Purple Raiders (8-4) used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from the Huskies (1-1) at Clermont, Florida.

Tabatha Hirsch of USM two hits and three RBI.

BASEBALL

POMONA-PITZER SWEEPS BOWDOIN: In the first game, Tyler Yoshihara pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts, and Jeremy Jess hit a solo homer in the fourth inning as the Sagehens edged the Polar Bears, 1-0, at Claremont, California.

Nolan McCafferty had a two-run double in a four-run second as Pomona-Pitzer (10-3) beat Bowdoin (0-4) in the second game, 6-1.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC SWEEPS PENN STATE HAZLETON: In the first game, Kaleb Pepin had two hits and three RBI, and Sean Adams had one hit and two RBI as the Seawolves won 11-7 at Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

Ian Westphal had three hits and four RBI, and Junior Nunez added two hits and four RBI as SMCC (11-4) handled Penn State Hazleton (1-4) in the second game, 26-0.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ROCHESTER 16, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 11: Jamison Seabury scored five goals, and Maggie McKenna added three goals and an assist as the Yellowjackets (2-2) used an 8-1 run to break a 5-5 tie and beat the Nor’easters (2-3) at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Nichole Carvalho led UNE with a hat trick, and Julia Benjamin and Molly Camelo added two goals each.

SOUTHERN MAINE 19, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Rachel Shanks and Allison Irish scored four goals each, and Aliza Jordan added three as the Huskies (1-1) beat the Beavers (0-1) at Gorham.

Colleen Fleming and Lindsey Keenan added two goals apiece, and Ruth Nadeau, Evelyn Hinley, Alex Farley and Gabrielle Wilson also scored.

