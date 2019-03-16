CLEARWATER, Fla. — A day after an errant fastball bruised his right ankle, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said he has no concerns about being ready for Opening Day.

“As of right now, no,” Harper said Saturday. “If I felt that way, then I’d probably tell you guys. I really don’t.”

Philadelphia Manager Gabe Kapler said he wasn’t worried about Harper being ready for the opener on March 28 against Atlanta. Harper, who recently signed a record $330 million, 13-year contract, agreed with that assessment.

“Felt good today coming in,” Harper said. “I was a little sore. Just trying to keep the swelling out, things like that.”

X-rays were negative and Harper was listed as day to day. He was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning of Friday’s game. Harper sat out Saturday’s exhibition against Houston.

When asked about dodging a major injury, Harper replied

=”I wish I would have dodged the ball.”

He’s 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances in four exhibition games.

“It’s definitely important to get back out there and get the at-bats that I need,” Harper said.

RED SOX: Chris Sale made his spring debut for Boston, striking out seven in four scoreless innings as the Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-1, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Sale allowed just two hits and didn’t issue any walks.

AL MVP Mookie Betts hit his first home run this spring and also singled. Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double and stole a base.

YANKEES: Left-hander CC Sabathia threw his first simulated game since undergoing a heart procedure in December.

Sabathia, 38, had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He also has had a chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.

Sabathia, who is retiring after this season, is expected to miss his first two or three regular-season starts.

• Aaron Judge hit his spring training-leading sixth home run, foiling Toronto’s four-man outfield with a drive into the players’ parking lot in Tampa, Florida.

Gleyber Torres also homered for New York, and J.A. Happ allowed three runs in three innings as the Yankees won against a Blue Jays split squad, 17-7.

Kendrys Morales hit his first home run and Justin Smoak added his third homer for Toronto’s split squad. Bo Bichette had a double and single, stealing his second base and raising his average to .441.

NATIONALS: Max Scherzer struck out nine and allowed one run and four hits in six innings for Washington in an 8-5 loss to the Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Florida.

