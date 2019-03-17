CHICAGO — Matt McQuaid scored a career-high 27 points, Cassius Winston converted the go-ahead layup in the closing minute and No. 6 Michigan State rallied to beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60 on Sunday for its sixth Big Ten tournament championship.

The top-seeded Spartans (28-6) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and scored the final 10 points for their first championship since 2016. No other program has won the tournament as many times as Michigan State, and this one was particularly sweet.

After all, the Spartans prevented a championship three-peat by Michigan (28-6) and beat their rival for the third time this season.

Ignas Brazdeikas led Michigan with 19 points.

(22) AUBURN 84, (8) TENNESSEE 64: Bryce Brown scored 19 points and Auburn (26-9) beat the Volunteers (29-5) at Nashville, Tennessee, to win its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship since 1985.

The Tigers won their fourth game in four days to capture only the second SEC tournament title in program history.

(24) CINCINNATI 69 (11) HOUSTON 57: Jarron Cumberland had 33 points and eight rebounds to lead Cincinnati (28-6) past Houston (31-3) in the American Athletic Conference championship game, sending the Bearcats to the NCAA tournament for the ninth straight year.

SAINT LOUIS 55, ST. BONAVENTURE 53: Saint Louis (23-12) rallied from 15-point, first-half deficit, locking down St. Bonaventure (18-16) in the second half of the Atlantic 10 championship game to secure an NCAA tournament bid.

GEORGIA STATE 73, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 64: Malik Benlevi hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, and Georgia State (24-9) advanced to a second straight NCAA tournament by beating Texas-Arlington (17-16) in the Sun Belt Conference final at New Orleans.

YALE 97, HARVARD 85: Alex Copeland scored a season-high 25 points and the Bulldogs (22-7) beat archrival Harvard (18-11) at New Haven, Connecticut, for the Ivy League title and their second NCAA tournament trip in four seasons.

WOMEN

MISSOURI STATE 94, (21) DRAKE 79: Alexa Willard scored a career-high 30 points and second-seeded Missouri State (23-10) ended a 12-game winning streak for Drake (27-6) with a victory in the Missouri Valley Conference title game at Moline, Illinois.

