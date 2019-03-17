WORCESTER, Mass. — Joey Murphy homered in the first game and had three hits, two runs and two RBI in the second game, helping St. Joseph’s to 5-4 and 12-3 victories over Clark in a baseball doubleheader Sunday.

The Monks’ Hunter Richardson tied the opener at four with a home run leading off the fifth inning. Jared Gagne followed with a base hit and eventually scored the go-ahead run on Drew Healey’s grounder to short.

St. Joseph’s (11-0) opened a 6-3 lead in the second game before putting the Cougars (6-6) away with a six-run sixth, highlighted by Greg Emanuelson’s three-run homer and Matthew Martinello’s two-run shot.

SAMFORD 4, MAINE 0: Zach Hester and Connor Radcliff combined to strike out 12 in a three-hitter, and the Bulldogs (14-5) beat the Black Bears (1-15) in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sonny DiChiara laced a two-run homer off Maine reliever Jacob Small in the sixth, and Samford added two more in the seventh.

USM 2, WIS.-LA CROSSE 0: Ben Lambert combined with three relievers to pitch a five-hit shutout as Southern Maine (4-1) defeated the Eagles (0-2) in Auburndale, Florida.

Zach Quintal doubled with one out in the sixth and later scored on an errant throw. Dylan Hapworth then tripled home the Huskies’ second run.

REDLANDS 17, BOWDOIN 1: Cal Bridges and Payton Walsh each drove in three runs, and the Bulldogs (9-11-1) dominated Bowdoin (0-7) in Redlands, California.

Jack Wilhoite drove in Austin Zakow in the sixth for Bowdoin.

SOFTBALL

TEXAS TECH 10, MAINE 0: Missy Zoch pitched four no-hit innings, Jessica Hartwell drove in three runs, and Texas Tech (27-2) dominated the Black Bears in Memphis, Tennessee.

Maine’s Amanda Nee singled off reliever Morgan Hornback in the fifth.

MAINE 6, MURRAY STATE 5: Grace McGouldrick’s sacrifice fly in the ninth brought home pinch-runner Shanna Scribner, and the Black Bears (3-12) bounced back with an extra-inning win over Murray State (10-14) in their second game Sunday in Memphis.

Alyssa Derrick hit a tying homer in the eighth for Maine.

LINFIELD 7, BOWDOIN 5: Kelsey Wilkinson’s RBI double keyed a three-run first inning, and the Wildcats (13-2-1) opened a 7-1 lead before holding off Bowdoin in Kissimmee, Florida.

Karlye Pallotta had two runs and two RBI for the Polars Bears.

CLARKSON 6, BOWDOIN 5: Liz Caggiano’s two-run double capped a three-run sixth for the Golden Knights (7-3), who rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Bowdoin (5-3) in Kissimmee, Florida.

Caroline Rice tripled home two runs and scored on Samantha Valdivia’s double to key the Polar Bears’ four-run first.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNE 20, CASTLETON 6: Molly Camelo scored five goals to lead the University of New England (3-3) over Castleton (1-3) in Biddeford.

Nichole Carvalho and Casey Conwell each had three goals and three assists for the Nor’easters.

ENDICOTT 20, USM 4: Allison Irish scored twice for the Huskies (1-2) in a loss to the Gulls (3-2) in Clearwater, Florida.

