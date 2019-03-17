MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points Sunday, but Joel Embiid had 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-125.

Antetokounmpo was 15 of 26 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 19 of 21 free throws to better his previous career best by eight points.

Mario Hezonja of the New York Knicks blocks a potential winning shot by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers with two seconds remaining, preserving New York's 124-123 victory at home Sunday. Associated Press/ Seth Wenig

Embiid and the Sixers weathered a late charge by Milwaukee to beat the team with the best overall record in the NBA (52-18) and the top home record (27-6). It was the fifth time this season Embiid scored 40 or more points, and it came in his fourth game back after missing nine straight because of left knee soreness.

” (Embiid’s) a tough guy,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s a great defender, strong. It was kind of hard going at him.”

PISTONS 110, RAPTORS 107: Blake Griffin scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Detroit won at home to complete a season sweep.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points to help the Pistons win for the 14th time in their last 18 games.

HEAT 93, HORNETS 75: Reserve Goran Dragic scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade added 17 and came up with big plays late, and Miami found just enough offense at home in a game with major Eastern Conference playoff implications.

The win kept Miami (33-36) in the No. 8 spot in the East race – and moved the Heat two games up on No. 10 Charlotte (31-38), with 13 games left for both clubs.

KNICKS 124, LAKERS 123: Mario Hezonja blocked LeBron James’ potential winning shot with 2.3 seconds to play, allowing New York to complete a late rally at home.

The Lakers led by 11 with under three minutes to play before the Knicks charged back, largely because of their defense against James. DeAndre Jordan also blocked one of James’ shots in the final minute, and James also missed a jumper with the Lakers clinging to a one-point lead.

KINGS 129, BULLS 102: Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield added 16 points and Sacramento won at home.

Harrison Barnes scored 15 points, De’Aaron Fox had 17 and Harry Giles added 16 to help Sacramento complete a second straight season sweep of Chicago. The Kings dominated nearly every statistical category and outscored the Bullls 80-56 in the paint.

MAGIC 101, HAWKS 91: Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 20 rebounds to lead Orlando at home.

Aaron Gordon added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who remained a game behind Miami in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Wes Iwundu helped Orlando overcome 38.8 percent shooting with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds.

