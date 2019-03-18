A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Monday morning at a home in Standish.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Anthony Edward Alfiero and 32-year-old Renee Elaine Alfiero of 2 Deerfield Circle in Standish, Capt. Donald Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to police, the victim, 48-year-old Lee R. Roy of Lewiston, was visiting a friend at 2 Deerfield Circle around 5:13 a.m. when a male armed with a pistol appeared and took Roy’s money and personal belongings.

Roy was not injured. An investigation led to the arrests of the suspects.

Anthony Alfiero was arrested for two outstanding warrants (both failure to pay fines) and armed robbery. Renee Alfiero was arrested for violating her conditions of release and for armed robbery. Armed robbery is a Class A felony.

The Alfieros were being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending their arraignment.

