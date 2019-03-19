Abbe Laurence, a 6-foot-2 senior at Portsmouth High in New Hampshire, has announced she plans to play for the University of Maine women’s basketball program.

“Very blessed and fortunate to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Maine,” Laurence posted on her Twitter account Monday evening. “Excited for the next four years! Go Black Bears!”

Laurence averaged 10.6 points and 10 rebounds during the regular season this winter, according to the Portsmouth Herald. She had scholarship offers from Maine and Manhattan, according the newspaper.

The next signing period for high school seniors to receive athletic aid from colleges begins on April 17.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 14, ST. NORBERT 2: Andrew Hillier went 4 for 6 with two doubles and three RBI, James Sinclair struck out 13 over eight innings and the Huskies (5-2) had 16 hits en route to a win over the Knights (2-4) at Auburndale, Florida.

LA VERNE SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Christopher Peres homered and drove in five runs to power the Leopards (11-6) to a 12-1 win in seven innings over the Polar Bears (0-9) in the finale of a doubleheader at La Verne, California.

Adam Santa Cruz drove in three runs in the opener to lead the Leopards to a 7-6 win.

Jack Wilhoite hit a two-run homer in the top of the first for Bowdoin.

ALABAMA 16, MAINE 0: Morgan McCullough, Tyler Gentry and T.J. Reeves each homered to help power the Tide (17-4) past the Black Bears (1-15) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Colin Ridley doubled twice for Maine.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 12, KEENE STATE 9: Brendan Mullally scored three goals, and the Bobcats (7-1) opened the third quarter on a 4-0 run to take a 9-3 lead as they held on to beat the Owls (1-5) at Keene, New Hampshire.

ST. LAWRENCE 13, BOWDOIN 5: Brian Cunningham scored four goals and the Saints (5-0) used a 5-1 run in the third quarter to take a 12-4 lead as they beat the Polar Bears (4-2) at St. Leo, Florida.

Chris Fowler scored twice for Bowdoin.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN 3, FRAMINGHAM STATE 0: Samantha Roy tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10, as the Polar Bears (8-3) downed the Rams (2-4) at Clermont, Florida.

NICHOLS 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: The Bison (2-2-1) pushed across six runs in the second inning to roll past the Huskies (4-4) at Clermont, Florida.

Cara Mayhew hit a two-run single and Samantha Kostek and Callie Andrews each drew bases-loaded walks in the inning.

USM’s Erin Martin had two hits.

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, TRINITY 1: Ashley Tinsman drove in three runs and Erin Martin hit a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning as the Huskies (5-4) beat the Bantams (3-3) in six innings at Clermont, Florida.

Hannah Kenney added a two-run triple for the Huskies, who led 5-1 heading into the sixth.

MAINE 6, TENNESSEE STATE 1: Laurine German drove in four runs and hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning as the Black Bears (4-12) beat the Tigers (6-8) at Nashville.

Alyssa Derrick added three hits, and Lilly Volk allowed a run on seven hits and struck out five to get the win.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ALBRIGHT 12, SOUTHERN MAINE 8: Kelly Baumann scored four goals and Sophie Bass added three as the Lions (6-2) beat the Huskies (1-3) at Clearwater, Florida.

