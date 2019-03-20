AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Devin Warren blasted a three-run double to left field to cap a four-run top of the ninth inning as Southern Maine rallied to a 9-7 victory over Rowan in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday.

Andrew Olszak and Jake Dexter each went 3 for 5 and scored twice for the Huskies (6-2), while Warren finished with two doubles and five RBI.

Dexter pitched the final inning for the save, dropping the Profs to 4-3.

UMASS-BOSTON 9, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: Nick Palma’s sacrifice fly in the eighth put the Beacons (6-4) up for good after they erased a 7-0 deficit, and host UMass-Boston dealt the Monks their first loss of the season.

Greg Emanuelson hit a two-run homer and Hunter Richardson added a three-run shot to help St. Joseph’s (11-1) build its early advantage.

UMass-Boston answered with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull even before the teams traded runs in the seventh.

BATES 7, MIT 4: Bryan Gotti’s two-run double helped the Bobcats (4-5) score four runs in the first inning in a win over the Engineers (3-3-1) at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Will Sylvia went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Bates, while Christian Beal and Jon Lindgren each scored twice.

BOWDOIN 7, CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS 7: The Polar Bears (0-9-1) scored seven runs in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead but had to settle for a tie with the Stags (7-5-1) in a game that was called after eight innings in Claremont, California.

Nick Merrill had two hits for Bowdoin, and Austin Zakow had a two-run double.

The Stags scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh to tie the game.

TROY 12, MAINE 0: Cole Prestegard went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Trojans (10-11) past Maine (1-17) at Troy, Alabama.

Jeffery Omohundro had both of the Black Bears’ two hits.

SOFTBALL

BELMONT SWEEPS MAINE: The Bruins (17-8) used two unearned runs in the third inning to grab an early lead in a 4-1 win in the opener, then pulled away to a 13-5 victory in the late game to sweep a doubleheader against the Black Bears (5-13) at Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelby Drews hit an RBI double for Maine in Game 1. Laurine German had a three-run homer in Game 2.

HAMILTON 4, USM 3: Hannah Kenney hit a two-run double for the Huskies as they fell to the Continentals (6-1) in the first of three games for Southern Maine (7-5) on Wednesday at Clermont, Florida.

USM 5, PLATTSBURGH 0: Brooke Cross hit a two-run single to highlight a five-run third inning and Ashley Alward struck out eight in a three-hitter as the Huskies (6-5) shut out the Cardinals (3-5).

USM 9, WIS.-SUPERIOR 1: Brooke Cross hit a three-run homer in the first inning and finished 3 for 3 with four RBI to power the Huskies (7-5) past the Yellowjackets (3-11) in five innings.

Kaitlyn Nelson and Ashley Tinsman each added two hits for Southern Maine.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 13, NEC 8: Brendan Martin scored twice during a 7-3 second-quarter run that gave the Monks (4-2) a 10-4 halftime lead over New England College (1-4) at Henniker, New Hampshire.

Michael Finn scored five goals for St. Joseph’s. Martin finished with three goals and an assist.

UNE 7, EMERSON 6: Alex Zadworny scored off a feed from Alec Beveridge with 3:22 left to send the Nor’easters (4-3) past the Lions (0-7) at Boston.

Zadworny finished with five goals and an assist. Zach Bossi and Garett Bozek also scored for UNE.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 24, UNE 2: Katie Miller and Hadley Carlton had three goals apiece and the Polar Bears (2-3) got goals from 14 players in a win over the Nor’easters (3-4) at Biddeford.

Molly Camelo and Casey Conwell scored for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 19, ANNA MARIA 1: Brittney Arsenault scored her three goals in the first half as the Monks (3-3, 3-0 Great Northeast Athletic) cruised to a 13-0 lead over the AmCats (0-4, 0-4) at Paxton, Massachusetts.

Kayla Kelly and Kara Kelly also had hat tricks for St. Joseph’s. Emily Ryan, Josie Ring and Logan Champlin each added a pair of goals.

