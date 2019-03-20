YORK – York’s Wild Kingdom, the zoo and amusement park in Maine, is up for sale for $14.2 million.

Seacoastoline.com reports the 58.4-acre property went on the market in late February, and is being offered by KRE Brokerage Group, with offices in Falmouth and Old Orchard Beach.

But co-owner Joe Barberi said he’s not in any particular rush to sell the York Beach park. He said it will open for “business as usual” on Memorial Day weekend.

In addition to animals, the park has a butterfly exhibit, paddle boats, miniature golf, rides, and a haunted house.

Share

< Previous

Next >