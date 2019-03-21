The owner of an online company in Eliot that provides specialty cooking ingredients and unique kitchen tools has been selected as Maine’s Small Business Person of the Year.

Janie Wang of Modernist Pantry was selected by the U.S. Small Business Administration in recognition of her strategy for growth and the quality of the more than 400 items in her product line.

“Janie’s commitment to seeking new opportunities, and to the quality of her products, serves as a powerful example to all entrepreneurs,” said Amy Bassett, SBA district director for Maine, in a release announcing the award. “We look forward to further assisting Janie as she continues to grow her business and expand sales internationally” added Bassett.

She was also recognized for her innovation and community service.

Wang and 10 other small business owners and organizations that will be recognized at ceremony on May 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport.

Among the other award winners are:

Maine and New England Home Based Business of the Year: Katheryn Langelier of Herbal Revolution Farm & Apothecary of Union

Maine Jeffrey Butland Family Owned Business of the Year: Wade and Susan Kelly of Tylor Kelly Camps of Allagash

Maine Small Business Exporter of the Year: Kathleen O’Heron of Jynx Productions of Yarmouth

Maine Woman Owned Small Business of the Year: Amber Elliott of Alternative Wellness Services of Biddeford

Maine Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Tyler Frank of Garbage to Garden of Portland

Maine Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year: Brian Warren of The Village Woodworker of Oxford

Maine Minority Owned Small Business of the Year: Ahmed Abbas of Ameera Bread of Portland

Maine Micro-Enterprise of the Year: Jill Miller of The Maine Pie Co. of Biddeford

Maine Small Business Manufacturer of the Year: Rebecca and Troy Delano of Alfred’s Upholstery & Co. of Alfred

Maine Financial Services Champion of the Year: Maine Technology Institute

