NEW YORK — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for forcefully shoving Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to the floor.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, noted Smart’s repeated acts of unsportsmanlike conduct during games this season in handing down the penalty Thursday. Smart has been fined for two prior incidents in 2018-19.

Smart shoved Embiid from behind with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 118-115 victory on Wednesday. He received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NUGGETS 113, WIZARDS 108: Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 11 assists, and Denver used a balanced offense to edge fading Washington for its fifth straight victory.

Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Torrey Craig also added 15 points for the Nuggets, who were playing for the first time since ensuring their postseason spot Monday in their win over the Celtics.

HORNETS 113, TIMBERWOLVES 106: Kemba Walker scored 31 points, rookie Miles Bridges had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double on his 21st birthday, and Charlotte handed Minnesota its fifth straight loss.

Jeremy Lamb added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for only the fifth time in their last 16 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Hornets Coach James Borrego turned to his youth after entering the night 31/2 games behind the eighth-place Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference and with the team’s playoff hopes fading fast.

Second-year player Dwayne Bacon got the start over Nic Batum, who earns $24 million per season. Bridges continued to start while rookie Devonte Graham and second-year pro Malik Monk (14 points) also saw action.

HAWKS 117, JAZZ 114: Trae Young scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and the Hawks beat Utah to end the Jazz’s five-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.

It was a costly loss. The Jazz entered the game fifth in the Western Conference but only a half-game ahead of a pack of three teams tied for sixth.

