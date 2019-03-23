HENIKER, N.H. — Zach Bossi scored the go-ahead goal with 12:03 left in the fourth quarter and the University of New England men’s lacrosse team beat New England College, 9-7, on Saturday.

Alex Zadworny scored five goals, and had two in 2:40 span in the fourth to help UNE (5-3) take a 9-6 lead with 8:21 remaining. Garett Bozek added three goals, while Sam MacKenzie had 23 saves.

New Hampshire fell to 1-6.

COLBY 17, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 11: Lane Kadish scored five times, and Charlie Lynch had two goals and five assists as the Mules (3-3, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Camels (3-4, 0-4) in Waterville.

Don Vivian added three goals for the Mules, who went on a 5-2 run in the second quarter to take a 10-5 lead at halftime.

WILLIAMS 16, BATES 14: Cory Lund and Jake Haase each scored three goals, and the Ephs (5-1, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (6-2, 3-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Williams led 14-5 at halftime, but Bates scored five straight to open the third quarter, including two from Brendan Mullally, to cut it to 14-10.

MASS. MARITIME 13, SOUTHERN MAINE 11: Benjamin Avakian scored five straight goals to start the game and finished with nine as the Bucs (4-2) beat the Huskies (2-2) in Gorham.

Tristan Dundas scored five times for the Huskies.

MIDDLEBURY 14, BOWDOIN 9: Danny Jacobs scored four goals, and the Panthers (3-3, 2-2 NESCAC) held on to beat the Polar Bears (4-3, 2-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Jeff Powers and Sam Langan each scored three goals for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, JOHNSON & WALES 9: Tyler Retalic had three goals and five players scored two each as the Monks (6-2, 1-0 GNAC) beat the Wildcats (1-7, 0-2) in Standish.

Michael Finn, Shane Puleo, Brendan Martin, Devin Linscott and Troy Bottari each scored twice for St. Joseph’s.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 12, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 7: Robyn Pirie scored all four of her goals over the final 21:01 to lift the Mules (4-1, 3-1 NESCAC) past the Camels (2-5, 0-4) in New London, Connecticut.

Grace Langmuir added three goals for Colby. Izzy Scribano had nine saves for the Mules.

MIDDLEBURY 21, BOWDOIN 18: Jane Early scored five times to help the Panthers (4-1, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (2-4, 1-3) in Brunswick.

Eliza Denious scored three early goals as Bowdoin took an 8-4 lead. Middlebury answered with nine goals in the final 12:43 of the half to take a 12-8 lead.

Denious had four goals, while Katie Miller and Fiona Bundy each added three for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 6: Kayla Kelly scored three of her five goals during a 9-1 run as the Monks (4-3, 4-0 GNAC) cruised past the Falcons (1-6, 1-4) in Standish.

Kara Kelly added three goals for the Monks, while Maddy Beaulieu, Josie Ring and Liz Callahan each had two.

BATES 13, WILLIAMS 11: Katie Allard scored four goals and the No. 21 Bobcats (6-3, 2-2 NESCAC) opened the second half on a 7-2 run to get past the Panthers (3-3, 1-3) in Lewiston.

SOFTBALL

WELLESLEY 6, COLBY 1: Kendall Smith hit a two-run double as the Blue (2-1) scored three runs in the first inning and beat the Mules (0-1) in Clermont, Florida.

