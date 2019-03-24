Cartoons are one reason I read the newspaper. “Non Sequitur” is one of my favorites.

Removal of the cartoon over an oversight by the artist seems an extreme overreaction for a publication self-identified as imperfect with its Corrections column on Page A2.

These days, “sorry” is frequently a sufficient response for errors and inconsiderate behaviors more hurtful than the slip of a pen. I would be surprised if our president had never used similarly vulgar language toward others.

Please bring back a fun and philosophical comic strip to the daily reading of your newspaper.

Sara Anne Cody

Portland

