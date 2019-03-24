Cartoons are one reason I read the newspaper. “Non Sequitur” is one of my favorites.
Removal of the cartoon over an oversight by the artist seems an extreme overreaction for a publication self-identified as imperfect with its Corrections column on Page A2.
These days, “sorry” is frequently a sufficient response for errors and inconsiderate behaviors more hurtful than the slip of a pen. I would be surprised if our president had never used similarly vulgar language toward others.
Please bring back a fun and philosophical comic strip to the daily reading of your newspaper.
Sara Anne Cody
Portland
-
Local & State
Some fume over mission of antique auto museum
-
Local & State
Three lives briefly converged, then ended on an ice-covered road
-
Health care
Worst-in-nation status for pertussis rates focuses attention on vaccines
-
Schools and Education
Facing race and difference ... 2 Maine schools at a time
-
Schools and Education
Bingham school closure among latest in Maine as student numbers drop