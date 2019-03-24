I have a proposal regarding the current state flag debate:

Instead of replacing the current flag with the original version, Maine should simply adopt the original flag as an official flag in addition to the current one.

Who says that a state can only have one official flag? That way, people could chose to fly whichever version they prefer (or both). No new flags would be required, so there would be no cost to the state. Both versions are rich with symbolism and resonate with Mainers, so both deserve to have official status.

Nick Peruffo

Carrabassett Valley

Share

< Previous