HARTFORD, Conn. — Zach Quintal had a grand slam and eight RBI in the first game, and Anthony Degifico hit a grand slam in Game 2 as Southern Maine slugged its way to 13-2 and 24-7 wins over Western Connecticut State in a Little East Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday.

Ben Lambert allowed just two hits in seven scoreless innings in the opener for the Huskies (9-2, 2-0 Little East). In Game 2, USM trailed 7-5 after four innings, then scored 19 runs in the next three innings.

MAINE SPLITS WITH BINGHAMTON: Nick Silva pitched eight scoreless innings as Maine (2-18, 1-1) opened America East play with an 8-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader in Vestal, New York.

Binghamton (8-9, 1-1) took a 4-1 victory in the second game.

Hernen Sardinas homered and had three hits and three RBI in the first game. Joe Bramanti also collected three hits and scored twice, and Danny Casals hit a two-run homer.

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS WITH FRANKLIN: Greg Emanuelson hit three RBI singles, twice driving home Joey Murphy, as St. Joseph’s (12-2) beat Franklin 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader in Winter Haven, Florida, after losing the first game, 9-6.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. SWEEPS: Dylan Francoeur struck out 12 in a two-hitter in the opener, and Cody Bryant drove home three runs with three hits in Game 2 to lead the SeaWolves (16-4) to 3-1 and 14-1 wins over Bunker Hill Community College.

BATES SPLITS WITH PLYMOUTH STATE: Bryan Gotti hit RBI singles in the first and third innings to lead Bates (5-6) to a 6-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader in Waterville.

Plymouth State (7-6) won the first game, 5-3.

COLBY SWEEPS MINNESOTA-MORRIS: Cabot Maher had four hits and four RBI in Game 1, starting Colby (3-0) on its way to a doubleheader sweep over Minnesota-Morris (2-7) in Auburndale, Florida.

The Mules won 9-2 and 3-1.

SOFTBALL

MAINE SPLITS: Meghan Royle and Maddie Decker each drove home a run in the fourth inning as Maine earned a 3-1 win over Iona (1-14) in New Britain, Connecticut.

Later in the day, Maine (7-15) lost 5-1 to Manhattan (9-10). The Black Bears got their run in the first inning when Alyssa Derrick singled home Meghan Royle.

USM LOSES TWICE: Jackie Lewis knocked in five runs with two home runs in Game 1, and Morgan Bolduk pitched a three-hitter in Game 2 as Eastern Connecticut State (9-3, 2-0 Little East) swept a doubleheader from Southern Maine (7-7, 0-2), winning 11-3 and 4-0 in Mansfield, Connecticut.

HAMILTON 12, COLBY 0: Emily Dougherty got the only hit for Colby (0-3) in a five-inning loss to Hamilton (11-2) at Clermont, Florida.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 22, WHEATON 3: Eliza Denious had five goals and three assists, and Katie Miller scored four goals as Bowdoin (3-3) routed the Lyons (3-5) in Norton, Massachusetts.

UNE 22, NICHOLS 3: Nichole Carvalho scored five goals, and Keara Dwyer had three goals and two assists for the Nor’easters (4-4, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) in a win over the Bison (2-4, 0-1) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

COLBY 12, ROGER WILLIAMS 2: Taylor Moore finished with three goals and two assists for the Mules (5-1) in a victory over the Hawks (4-3) at Bristol, Rhode Island.

