COLUMBUS, Ohio — Admiral Schofield ran around the court in sheer joy, waving a March Madness towel after Tennessee made it back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

The rest of the Volunteers? Just trying to breathe normally again.

Tennessee avoided one of the biggest meltdowns in the history of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, letting a 25-point lead slip away Sunday before Southeastern Conference player of the year Grant Williams asserted himself in overtime to lead the Volunteers to an 83-77 victory over Iowa.

None of the Volunteers (31-5) saw such a close call coming, not after they’d raced ahead 44-19 in a sizzling first half they dominated every which way.

“The way we started the game, that’s the team we win (with),” said Schofield, who had 17 of his 19 points in the opening half. “The way we finished the game, we can’t have that.”

Tenth-seeded Iowa (23-12) nearly pulled off a historic comeback, sending it to overtime tied at 71 – the first overtime game in this year’s tournament. The last time the teams played also was in the NCAA tournament, with Tennessee rallying from a 12-point deficit to a 78-65 overtime victory in the First Four at Dayton in 2014.

The Volunteers’ best player made sure they wouldn’t be on the wrong end of a big comeback this time.

“Grant Williams hit some big shots,” Iowa forward Luka Garza said. “He’s a big-time player. And we defended him well.”

Williams had a pair of free throws and two jumpers and had a strip in overtime that helped the Volunteers and match their school record for wins in a season. He finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

“I feel like a fifth grader who just ate Skittles,” Williams said, summing up the finish.

Jordan Bohannon scored 18 points for Iowa, which never led.

“They were No. 1 for a very long time this year for a reason,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffrey said. “It’s not often that you get down 25, come back and tie it. So very pleased with the effort and concentration and execution of our guys, to a man.”

Last year, the Volunteers lost to Loyola-Chicago in the second round. They followed it with a record season – ranked No. 1 for four weeks, a school-record 19-game winning streak, a full season in the Top 10 – and had just enough in overtime Sunday to keep it going.

Coach Rick Barnes was doused with water in the locker room afterward.

“My suit got soaked,” Barnes said. “I got soaked. And when my hair gets wet, it don’t look too good.”

