KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has fired women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick after a season in which the Lady Vols barely kept their NCAA tournament streak alive and then promptly lost in the opening round.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a university release that he had informed Warlick of his decision Wednesday afternoon.

Although Warlick won 72 percent of her games after taking over for Pat Summitt in 2012, the Lady Vols couldn’t approach the heights they’d reached under her predecessor.

“While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program,” Fulmer said in a statement. “It’s important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite.”

Warlick had a 172-67 record over seven seasons. Tennessee made it to regional finals in three of her first four years but hasn’t advanced beyond the second round in any of the last three seasons.

Tennessee lost 89-77 to UCLA on Saturday to cap a 19-13 season. The Lady Vols fell short of 20 wins for the first time since 1975-76.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VIRGINIA TECH: Sixth-year senior Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana, potentially jeopardizing his status for the remainder of the NCAA tournament.

Outlaw was charged March 21, the day after he and the Hokies arrived in San Jose, California, for the first round of the tournament. His hearing is set for April 11.

Virginia Tech plays Friday night against top-seeded Duke in Washington, D.C.

SAN DIEGO STATE: Forward Jalen McDaniels will forego his remaining college eligibility and pursue a professional career. The redshirt sophomore was second on the team in scoring with 15.9 points and led the Aztecs in rebounding with 8.3.

WASHINGTON STATE: Kyle Smith was hired as head coach following the disappointing tenure of Ernie Kent. The 49-year-old comes to Washington State after a three-year run at San Francisco in which the team went 63-40.

ALABAMA: The school hired Nate Oats, who led Buffalo to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons, as its new coach, three days after parting ways with Avery Johnson. Oats was the Mid-American Conference coach of the year each of the past two seasons. He went 96-43 with the Bulls and won three MAC Tournament championships.

GEORGIA STATE: Assistant Travis Williams was promoted to interim head coach and will guide the program during its search for a successor to Ron Hunter, who announced Sunday he was leaving to take over at Tulane.

UNLV: The school hired T.J. Otzelberger as its next coach. Otzelberger spent the past three seasons at South Dakota State, going 70-33 while leading the Jackrabbits to the NCAA tournament twice.

