BEVERLY, Mass. — Dalton Rice allowed two runs in seven innings, and Southern Maine scored six unanswered runs to defeat Endicott 6-3 Wednesday in a nonconference baseball game.

After the Gulls (7-6) went ahead 2-0 in the second, the Huskies (10-2) scored three times in the third to take the lead for good. Andrew Hillier’s bases-loaded walk brought in the first run, Dylan Hapworth was then hit by a pitch, and Devin Warren added a sacrifice fly.

Jack Sylvia’s two-run single in the ninth put Southern Maine up 6-2.

Rice (1-0) allowed seven hits, walked six and struck out six.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 8, ENDICOTT 7: Will Murtagh scored the winning goal with 1:12 left in overtime to lift the Polar Bears (5-3) over the Gulls (2-6) in Brunswick.

Jake Crossman and Jeff Powers each scored three goals for Bowdoin. Crossman scored with 3:26 and 2:27 remaining to give Bowdoin a 7-6 lead, before Jack Sutherland’s goal for Endicott with 1:27 left forced overtime.

Jack O’Connor made eight saves for Bowdoin. Patrick Dean stopped nine shots for Endicott.

ST. JOSEPH’S 13, RIVIER 7: Michael Finn scored three goals and Shane Puleo had four assists as the Monks (7-2) defeated the Raiders (5-1) in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Daniel Cunningham added two goals and three assists for St. Joseph’s, who raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first five minutes and led 11-3 at the half. Logan Skinner made six saves for the Monks.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 13, MONTCLAIR ST. 6: Robyn Pirie’s five goals helped Colby (6-1) beat the Red Hawks (5-5) in Montclair, New Jersey.

Emma Banks and Grace Langmuir each scored twice for the Mules. Bridget Horwood, Grace Crowell, Taylor Moore and Banks Dotson adding goals.

The Mules, leading 6-4 into the final minute of the first half, scored on Langmuir’s shot from Pirie just before halftime and then started the second half with a three-goal spurt to widen the lead to 10-4.

BABSON 24, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 5: Lexi Lenaghan’s 10 goals were more than enough for Babson (5-3) during a victory over the Nor’easters (4-5) in Biddeford.

Molly Camelo led UNE with three goals. Olivia Carpenter and Nichole Carvalho also scored.

SIMMONS 15, ST. JOSEPH’S 13: Molly Reinhold scored four goals in the final 15 minutes and Missie Maiewski had three in that span as Simmons (5-3, 3-2 GNAC) closed on an 8-0 run to pass the Monks (4-4, 4-1) in Boston.

Kayla Kelly, Maddy Beaulieu, Logan Champlin, Kara Kelly and Lydia Dexter each had two goals for St. Joseph’s.

