A man stole a car in Bangor, then sped down the Maine Turnpike before crashing in York on Friday afternoon, Maine State Police said.
The driver was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Lawrence of the Bangor area. He was taken to a Portsmouth hospital and was in serious condition with head injuries, police said.
Police said motorists reported that the car was being driven erratically and at times exceeded 100 mph.
State troopers caught up to the vehicle just south of the York toll plaza and were attempting to pull it over when it crashed into a sport utility vehicle.
The SUV overturned and its driver, Daniel Belanger, of Skowhegan, suffered minor injuries.
Lawrence will face a number of charges once he recovers from his injuries, police said.
