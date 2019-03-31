ATLANTA — Trae Young grabbed a deflected inbounds pass and made a last-second jumper to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-135 overtime win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Justin Anderson had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta, and John Collins finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Len also scored 23 points.

Sterling Brown scored 27 points for Milwaukee, including a go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez deflected Atlanta’s inbounds pass, but Young grabbed the ball with his left hand and sank the short game-winner. A video review confirmed that Young, who had 12 points and 16 assists, got the shot off before the buzzer.

The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton because of injuries. Antetokounmpo, one of the favorites for the NBA MVP award, was held out because of a right ankle sprain. Middleton has a sore groin.

Milwaukee is three games ahead of Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The team’s magic number is two for securing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

MAVERICKS 106, THUNDER 103: Trey Burke had 25 points and eight assists, Dwight Powell scored the winning basket on a dunk with 21 seconds left and Dallas, playing without star rookie Luka Doncic, won at Oklahoma City.

Jalen Brunson had 18 points, Devin Harris added 15 and Dirk Nowitzki grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points for the Mavericks, who were 3-17 over their previous 20 games.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season, and Paul George had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has struggled since the All-Star break, going 7-13.

NOTES

HAWKS: Atlanta center Dewayne Dedmon will miss the rest of the season because of a left ankle injury.

Dedmon is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

