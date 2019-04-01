NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar joined the New York Yankees’ lengthy injured list, putting nearly half of the starting lineup on the sidelines just three games into the season.

Stanton strained his left biceps fouling off a 3-1 fastball from Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy in the third inning of a 7-5 loss on Sunday, an injury that could cause the outfielder to miss much of April.

Andujar strained his right shoulder sliding headfirst into third base an inning later on a bases-loaded pickoff attempt.

Stanton grimaced and stepped out of the batter’s box when he first felt the injury but remained in the game and played all nine innings.

He felt the biceps tighten after the game and went for an MRI, which led to a diagnosis of a Grade 1 strain. He won’t participate in any activities for 10 days, and the Yankees will evaluate him then.

New York’s injured list already included pitchers Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery, shortstop Didi Gregorius, center fielder Aaron Hicks and oft-injured outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who last played in 2017. In addition, pitcher CC Sabathia is expected to go on the injured list after completing a five-game suspension for hitting a batter with a pitch last September.

“In a way, it was pretty good news considering what it could have been,” Boone said.

Outfielder Clint Frazier and utilityman Tyler Wade were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Mike Tauchman, acquired from Colorado on March 23, started in left Monday after making his debut as a pinch runner on Saturday.

RAYS: Tampa Bay placed infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham.

