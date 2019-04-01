UNIONDALE, N.Y. — John Tavares scored against his former team and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Calle Rosen also had a goal for Toronto, which is four points behind Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with three games remaining. Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots.

Tavares, held without a point while the Maple Leafs lost by a combined 10-1 margin in his first two games against the Islanders since leaving them last summer to sign with his hometown team, broke through off a pass from Mitch Marner from the inside edge of the left circle to make it 2-0 at 3:50 of the third period. Tavares extended his career best with his 46th goal and set a career high with his 87th point.

Jordan Eberle scored and Robin Lehner finished with 36 saves for the playoff-bound Islanders, who were playing their final regular-season home game.

PANTHERS 5, CAPITALS 3: Vincent Trocheck scored two goals, including his 100th in the NHL, and Florida withstood a late surge to beat visiting Washington.

Troy Brouwer, Jonathan Huberdeau and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists. Barkov has 94 points, tying Pavel Bure for the franchise record set in 1999-00.

Roberto Luongo made 27 saves as the Panthers won their third straight game.

Jakub Vrana, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington, and Pheonix Copley stopped 29 shots in his first start since March 19.

The Capitals lost for the first time in five games and missed a chance to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Washington leads the New York Islanders by three points with two games to play.

LIGHTNING 5, SENATORS 2: Yanni Gourde had two goals and an assist and visiting Tampa Bay became just the third team in NHL history to win 60 games in a season.

The other teams to win at least 60 games were the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60) and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62).

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 2: Defenseman Connor Carrick scored with 4:10 left to break a tie as New Jersey won at home to avoid being swept in the season series.

Myles Wood and Travis Zajac also scored in the Devils’ regular-season home finale. Joey Anderson added an empty-net goal and MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

Brett Howden and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers.

