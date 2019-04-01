Kevin Sutherland finally won the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Scott Parel and win for the second time on the seniors tour.

Parel made an 18-foot birdie on the 18th hole Sunday to complete a 69 as he made up a six-shot deficit on Sutherland. Parel made a 12-foot par putt on the fifth extra hole Sunday night before it became too dark to play.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Defenseman Ryan Culkin has been reassigned to the Maine Mariners from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Culkin has played 35 games with the Mariners during two previous stints with the team. Maine is three points behind the Manchester Monarchs and Brampton Beast for the last two playoff spots in the North Division with three games remaining – one more than both the Monarchs and Beast.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aaron Ramsey scored in the 30th minute to set Arsenal on its way to a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Alexandre Lacazette added the second goal in the 83rd minute in a dominant performance at Emirates Stadium by Arsenal, which moved into third place ahead of Tottenham and Manchester United.

TENNIS

VOLVO CAR OPEN: Ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic and No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko won their opening matches at the WTA’s first clay-court event of the season, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bencic defeated Destanee Aiava, 6-3, 6-0, and Ostapenko earned a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Johanna Larsson.

Share

< Previous

Next >