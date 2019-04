ATLANTA — Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $100 million, eight-year contract, the largest deal for a player under club control with less than one year of major league service.

The NL Rookie of the Year, Acuna agreed to a deal with two team options that, if exercised, would raise the value to $124 million over 10 years.

He made his major league debut last April 25 and began Tuesday with 165 days of service. Acuna would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Atlanta renewed his contract last month for a salary of $560,000 in the major leagues – $5,000 above the minimum – and $232,944 in the event he is sent to the minors.

His new superseding contract, announced Tuesday, calls for $1 million each in 2019 and 2020, $5 million in 2021, $15 million in 2022 and $17 million in each of the following four seasons.

Atlanta has a $17 million option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout. If that is exercised, the Braves also have a $17 million option for 2028; Acuna will turn 31 that December.

His deal is the second largest in Braves’ history behind Freddie Freeman’s $135 million, eight-year agreement before the 2014 season.

Acuna hit .293 with a team-high 26 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 steals in 111 games last year. He is 3 for 14 with one home run in four games this year.

THE FORMER Dodgertown spring training camp in Vero Beach, Florida, will be named the Jackie Robinson Training Complex and used for Major League Baseball’s amateur development initiatives.

Then based in Brooklyn, the Dodgers started training in Vero Beach in 1948. The franchise moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season but kept spring training at Vero Beach through 2008. The team shifted to Glendale, Arizona, the following year.

MLB took operating control of the complex on Jan. 2 and intends to build an indoor training facility. The sport is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier with the Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

TORONTO TRADED traded outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, the second veteran the rebuilding Blue Jays have traded in the past week.

Toronto received infielder Alen Hanson, right-hander Derek Law and minor league pitcher Juan De Paula.

Pillar is a career .260 hitter with 55 home runs and 231 RBI in 695 games. He’s known for his highlight reel catches in center. Now in his seventh season, Pillar was Toronto’s longest-tenured player.

Toronto sent designated hitter Kendrys Morales to Oakland last Wednesday.

