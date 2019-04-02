DETROIT — Pittsburgh missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot when Tyler Bertuzzi led the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-1 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist as the Red Wings (32-38-10) earned their sixth consecutive win. He became the first player in franchise history with four consecutive three-point games. He has five goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak.

Detroit also got two goals from Anthony Mantha, who has five goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Dylan Larkin had three assists, and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

The Red Wings also announced a two-year contract extension for Coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday morning. This was the final season of Blashill’s four-year deal.

Phil Kessel scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 22 shots.

PREDATORS 3, SABRES 2: Ryan Johansen scored the go-ahead goal 6:32 into the third period, and visiting Nashville stayed in the hunt for the Central Division title by beating slumping Buffalo.

P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist and Craig Smith also scored as Nashville moved two points ahead of idle St. Louis for second place in the division.

Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots in a game Nashville never trailed. The Predators improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine and 45-29-6 overall in reaching the 45-win mark for the fifth time in 10 years.

Jeff Skinner got his career-best 38th goal and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo, which dropped to 0-7-1 in its past eight. The skid is the Sabres’ longest since dropping 14 in a row from Dec. 29, 2014, to Jan. 30, 2015. Buffalo also dropped to 1-13-2 in its past 16.

HURRICANES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1: Justin Williams and Dougie Hamilton each banked in goals from behind the net as Carolina won at Toronto.

Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, and Hamilton added an empty-netter.

Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots for Carolina, which came in having lost three of its past four in regulation as the franchise looks to make the postseason for the first time since 2009 — currently the NHL’s longest streak of playoff futility.

John Tavares scored his 47th goal of the season for Toronto. Garret Sparks made 32 saves.

CANADIENS 4, LIGHTNING 2: Artturi Lehkonen and Max Domi scored in the third period as Montreal won at home.

Nate Thompson and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens (43-29-8), who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Carey Price stopped 22 shots for his 35th win of the season.

Steven Stamkos and Cedric Paquette scored for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning, who were playing their third game in four nights.

NOTES

CAPITALS: Defenseman Michal Kempny will miss the remainder of this season, including the playoffs, after having surgery for a torn left hamstring. The expected recovery time is 4 to 6 months.

PREDATORS: Forward Austin Watson returned to the lineup for the first time since he was suspended by the NHL more than two months ago for alcohol abuse.

Watson has missed 27 games since being suspended on Jan. 29. He entered the second stage of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program because of what the NHL and the players’ union described as “ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

Share

< Previous

Next >