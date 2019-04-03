SALEM, Mass. — The University of Southern Maine swept a softball doubleheader against Salem State Wednesday, winning 10-1 and 3-0.

In the opener, Erin Martin went 3 for 5, including a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for the Huskies (8-7).

Hannah Kenney was 3 for 4 for Southern Maine, and starter Ashley Alward picked up the victory, going the first five innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out four. The game was ended in the sixth inning.

Alexis Brown went the distance in Game 2, scattering five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Lauren Gasaway and Brynn Hink had RBI singles in the second inning, and Kayleigh Bohan walked with the bases loaded to force in a run in the fifth.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, BOWDOIN 4: Devin Warren lined a two-run triple to the gap in right-center to pace a five-run bottom of the first inning as the Huskies (13-3) held off the Polar Bears (0-14-1) in a nonconference game at Gorham.

Eric Mah went 3 for 4 for Bowdoin, and Brendan O’Neil added a solo home run.

Andrew Olszak and Dylan Hapworth each had a pair of hits for Southern Maine.

NORTHERN ESSEX CC 19, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 15: Spencer Balian’s two-run homer highlighted the four-run top of the ninth as the Knights (5-11) outlasted the Seawolves (17-5) at South Portland.

Peter Stauber led SMCC, going 3 for 4, scoring three runs and driving in a pair, while six other players had multi-hit games.

HUSSON 6, COLBY 5: Alex Chapman drew a one-out walk, stole second and later scored the winning run on a single by Nolan Brown in the bottom of the 12th as the Eagles (13-9) outlasted the Mules (6-6) at Bangor.

Kobe Rogerson led the way for Husson, going 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI, and Chapman and Conor Maguire each added a pair of hits.

William Wessman, Tommy McGee and Taimu Ito had two hits apiece for Colby.

MEN’S LACROSSE

PLYMOUTH STATE 21, SOUTHERN MAINE 6: Conor Delea had a game-high six goals for the Panthers (3-4, 2-0 Little East) as they took a 5-0 lead in first quarter in topping the Huskies (3-5, 0-2) at New Hampton, New Hampshire.

Jake Shoenberg had two goals and an assist for Southern Maine, Tristan Dundas added a pair of goals and Steve Gilbert and Sam Hornblower also scored.

Robert Porter and Patrick Griffin combined for 15 saves for Plymouth State, and Griffin Hanson and Alex Bonin each played goal for the Huskies, combining for 16 saves.

BATES 14, BOWDOIN 12: Curtis Knapton scored an unassisted goal, his third goal of the game, with 9:45 to play in the fourth quarter to give the Bobcats (8-2, 5-1 NESCAC) the lead for good as they outlasted the Polar Bears (5-5, 2-4) at Brunswick.

Matt Chlastawa had four goals and dished out three assists to lead Bates, and Matt Kelleher added a pair of goals.

Jake Crossman led Bowdoin with three goals and an assist; Brad Ingersoll and Donal Mullane added two goals apiece.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WELLESLEY 15, SOUTHERN MAINE 14: Trailing 14-9 late in the second half, Aliza Jordan scored three of the Huskies’ five goals in the final 7:47 of the game but the rally fell short in losing to the Blue (4-5) at Gorham.

Jordan finished with four goals and dished out four assists for Southern Maine (3-3), Lindsey Keenen had three goals and four assists, and Allison Irish added three goals.

Dacia Persky led all scorers with six goals and an assist for Wellesley.

BOWDOIN 14, BATES 2: Katie Miller had all of her three goals in the first half as the Polar Bears (4-4, 2-3) broke to a 9-0 advantage at intermission and cruised past the Bobcats (7-3, 3-2) at Lewiston.

Eliza Denious added three goals for Bowdoin and Fiona Bundy, Allison Williams and Natalie Rudin had two goals apiece; Elizabeth Growney doled out five assists.

Margaret Smith and Katie Allard scored for Bates.

