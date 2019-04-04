OAKLAND, Calif. — Hector Velazquez won’t attend the Boston Red Sox’s visit to the White House on May 9 because of harsh remarks President Donald Trump has made about his native Mexico.

Velazquez was the lone Mexican to play on the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox.

“I made the choice not to go because, as we know, the president has said a lot of stuff about Mexico,” Velazquez said through a translator. “And I have a lot of people in Mexico that are fans of me, that follow me. And I’m from there. So I would rather not offend anyone over there.”

During his campaign launch speech, President Trump said, via The Washington Post, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. also have said they won’t attend.

YANKEES: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain, the 11th New York player sidelined just a week into the season.

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against Detroit, two innings after hitting a popup in his only at-bat.

“I felt it on the swing coming out of the box,” Tulowitzki said. “I went out there and tried to play defense. I knew I was in a little bit of trouble so when I came in I thought it was best to get myself out of there.”

“I know I’ll be down for a couple of days to see if the soreness goes away,” he said, hoping his time on the IL would be “not too long.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox also reinstated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte.

Covey has allowed two runs – one earned – in two relief appearances. He was 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA in 21 starts and six relief outings last year.

Anderson’s wife, Bria, gave birth to their second child, daughter Paxton, in Chicago on Monday.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh put outfielder Corey Dickerson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right shoulder.

The Pirates also reinstated right-hander Jordan Lyles from the injured list.

Dickerson said the injury didn’t happen on any particular play and instead was something that built up over time. He will be shut down from throwing for an indefinite amount of time, but will be able to swing and run while rehabilitating his shoulder and isn’t expected to require surgery.

Dickerson, 30, hit .300 last season and won a Gold Glove in left field. He played in each of the Pirates’ first four games this season, going 2 for 13. He wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday against St. Louis and grounded out as a pinch hitter.

ALL-STAR GAME: The most popular players in All-Star voting will be in the money – at least enough to cover part of the season’s clubhouse tips.

The highest vote-getter in both leagues in the first round of the new fan voting system will receive a $15,000 bonus. That payment will go to the leading vote-getter at catcher and each infield position plus the top three among outfielders.

For all positions other than the outfield, the second-place finishers will receive $5,000 apiece and the third-place finishers $2,500 each.

Major League Baseball announced the addition of prize money March 14 but didn’t reveal the amounts. This year’s All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.

