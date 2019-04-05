Traffic is being diverted off the Maine Turnpike in Portland following a crash involving a tractor trailer.
The truck overturned on the northbound lanes of the turnpike in Portland north of Exit 46 shortly after 6 a.m., according to Maine State Police. Traffic is being diverted off the turnpike at Exit 36.
Northbound traffic was slowed down as far south as Scarborough by 7:15 a.m. Southbound traffic is not impacted, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
