The U.S. military justice system has an excellent record of upholding the armed services’ codes of honor and behavior, and it deserves deference from civilians. This holds for the Navy’s decision to pursue the court-martial of SEAL Eddie Gallagher for allegedly stabbing to death an unarmed, incapacitated enemy combatant in Iraq in 2017. Military prosecutors say they have evidence Gallagher shot at civilians in Iraq and sought to intimidate fellow SEALs so they wouldn’t tell superiors about him.

President Trump has gotten involved. Last Saturday, after a group of House Republicans, including California Rep. Duncan Hunter, protested Gallagher’s treatment, Trump ordered the 39-year-old chief special warfare operator to be freed from the brig at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. He is now confined to the base, and his trial begins in May.

That process should play out on its own. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board greatly respects and admires members of the U.S. military. We acknowledge the terrible stress of war. We also agree with the Pentagon: These circumstances don’t excuse a SEAL deciding to execute someone in custody.

Instead of intervening, Trump should read the Navy’s “core values of honor, courage and commitment,” which commit every member to “an uncompromising code of integrity, taking full responsibility for my actions and keeping my word.”

