An early spring storm could dump as much as a foot of snow in some parts of Maine on Monday.

The National Weather Service Office in Gray said the storm probably won’t have much of an impact in Portland and elsewhere in southern Maine, with maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow falling and melting quickly.

But meteorologist Derek Schroeter predicted as much as 12 inches of snow would accumulate Monday in areas like Carrabassett Valley. Other interior locations, such as the Bangor area, could see 4 to 8 inches of snow while Lewiston and Augusta might get 2 to 6 inches of snow.

In Portland, the storm will likely start off in the morning as rain before turning to snow, but Schroeter said roadways are warm at this time of year and the snow will melt quickly.

“Monday in Portland is going to be a dreary day with a mix of rain and snow,” Schroeter said.

He said the hardest part of the snowstorm to accept might be that recent warm weather has lulled people into thinking that winter is over. Winter ended last month. The high temperature in Portland on Saturday was 61 degrees and on Sunday it was 59 degrees.

“I think this storm is going to catch some people off-guard,” Schroeter said.

Monday’s snowfall won’t be the end of it. More snow is expected Tuesday evening.

Coastal regions won’t see much, if any, accumulation, but inland areas may be in line for another 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday, with 3 to 5 inches falling in the mountains.

