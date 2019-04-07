BALTIMORE — Gary Sanchez hit three of the Yankees’ seven home runs, their most on the road in more than a half-century, and New York routed the Baltimore Orioles 15-3 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday.

Clint Frazier homered twice and had four hits, a day after hitting a go-ahead three-run drive for his first big league homer since July 28, 2017. Austin Romine and Gleyber Torres also went deep for the Yankees, who got back to .500 at 4-4.

New York’s first 18 runs of the series scored on homers, and the Yankees hit 14 over the three games, a record in a three-game series at Baltimore. New York had not hit seven homers on the road since May 30, 1961, at Boston, when Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Moose Skowron hit two each, and Yogi Berra had one.

“Never too much for us,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said about the homers.

TIGERS 3, ROYALS 1: Tyson Ross pitched seven impressive innings in his home debut, and Detroit extended its winning streak to five.

Ross (1-1) signed with the Tigers in the offseason, and this was the last current ballpark he hadn’t pitched in. He allowed a run and five hits, with a walk and eight strikeouts.

INDIANS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 and allowed one hit over five scoreless innings, then left with upper back tightness as Cleveland won at home to complete a four-game sweep.

Clevinger (1-0) hasn’t allowed a run in 12 innings over his first two starts, striking out 22. He retired his first nine hitters, walked Socrates Brito leading off the fourth, then gave up a double to Freddy Galvis. Clevinger struck out Randal Grichuk, Rowdy Tellez and Teoscar Hernandez in order, all swinging. He threw 75 pitches in all.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 8: Jose Altuve drew a four-pitch walk from Oakland closer Blake Treinen with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Houston a three-game sweep at home.

Josh Reddick walked and Aledmys Diaz singled off Treinen (0-1) to begin the ninth. Reddick was then thrown out at third on a bunt by Robinson Chirinos. Tony Kemp then walked to set the stage.

MARINERS 12, WHITE SOX 5: Daniel Vogelbach homered twice, hit a bases-clearing double and set a career high with six RBI, helping Seattle win at Chicago to extend the best start in club history at 9-2.

Edwin Encarnacion had a two-run homer and three hits for the Mariners, who have the AL’s best record. Seattle has homered in each of its first 11 games to extend a franchise record and leads the major leagues with 26.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2: Mike Trout homered for the fourth straight game and Los Angeles, after waiting out a five-minute delay caused by a swarm of bees, won at Anaheim, California.

Trout hit five home runs in the four-game series, becoming the fourth Angels player to connect five times in a series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3: Dansby Swanson hit a game-ending single against a five-man infield and Atlanta won at home.

Curtis Granderson of Miami tied it in the top of the ninth with a pinch-hit homer off Arodys Vizcaino (1-0).

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2: Christian Yelich homered and drove in three runs, Josh Hader completed an eight-out save and Milwaukee won at home.

Zach Davies (1-0) pitched effectively into the sixth, helping Milwaukee win for the seventh time in eight games, including 2 of 3 against Chicago. The Brewers have won 15 of their last 16 regular-season series dating to last year.

NATIONALS 12, METS 9: Max Scherzer got his first win, Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer and Washington was helped by 12 walks at New York.

CARDINALS 4, PADRES 1: Adam Wainwright pitched six sharp innings as St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep at home.

PIRATES 7, REDS 5: A charged-up Yasiel Puig barreled into a bunch of Pirates during a bench-clearing fracas and was among five ejections as Cincinnati won at Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, TWINS 1: Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and Philadelphia won at home.

RAYS 3, GIANTS 0: Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash kept getting the most from his pitching staff, moving reliever Adam Kolarek to first base in a piece of matchup strategy, and Tampa Bay won at San Francisco.

Yandy Diaz homered on the second pitch of the game and Yonny Chirinos (2-0) threw five scoreless innings. The Rays have opened the season with three straight series wins for the first time in franchise history.

Share

< Previous

Next >