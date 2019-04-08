A Bucksport woman accused of murdering 2-year-old Kloe Hawksley is being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail, according to Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster.

Savannah Smith, 21, was arrested last week. She appeared in Hancock County Unified Court Monday morning before the court closed for the day to because of the snow.

The girl’s body was found in a home at 264 Central St. in Bucksport on Oct. 18, 2017 after authorities received a 911 call about an unresponsive child. State and local police have been investigating the child’s death. At the time, Smith was the partner of the little girl’s father, Tyler Hawksley.

The Hancock County DA’s office stood in for the Attorney General’s Office during Smith’s court appearance. There wasn’t enough time for Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis, who has been assigned to prosecute the case, to reach the courthouse in Ellsworth before the court closed for the day, said Maine Attorney General spokesman Marc Malon.

Bangor defense attorney Jeffrey Silverstein has been appointed to represent Smith, according to District Attorney Matt Foster.

Smith is due to make another court appearance April 22.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >