A crash involving a tractor trailer and multiple cars snarled traffic on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Monday morning.

The northbound lanes near Mile 34 in Saco were closed for more than an hour as Maine State Police troopers responded to the crash. The lanes reopened around 9:15 a.m., but police warned delays could continue for some time.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of the Maine Turnpike in Saco on Monday morning due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and other vehicles at mile marker 34. Staff photo by Gregory Rec

State Police say a southbound car lost control and collided with the tractor trailer, sending the truck across the median into the northbound lanes. The truck hit a car on the northbound side. The truck and second car both came to rest off the road, police said.

The driver of the second car sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car that started the chain of events did not stop. The car is described only as a small maroon car, according to police.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. Police have not said what caused the crash, but it happened as wet snow, freezing rain and rain moved through southern Maine.

Speeds were reduced to 45 mph for the length of the Turnpike at 8:30 a.m.

Also Monday morning, Portland Road (Route 302) in Bridgton was closed from Willis Park Road to the Naples line around 8:45 a.m. because of multiple vehicle accidents. The road reopened at about 10 a.m.

