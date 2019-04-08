NEW HIRES

Kaleigh Deering joined Bangor Savings Bank as a vice president and mortgage loan officer at the bank’s Scarborough branch.

Deering brings more than 14 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as a vice president and mortgage loan officer at Norway Savings Bank. She lives in Scarborough.

Jonathan Millen, Ph.D. joined The University of New England as dean of UNE’s College of Arts and Sciences, effective July 1.

Millen is currently dean of the college of liberal arts and sciences at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He joined the Rider faculty in 1991 as a professor in the department of communication and journalism. He assumed his current deanship in 2016.

Todd Landry was named director of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services. Landry most recently served as chief executive officer of the Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth, Texas. He will begin his new post on April 29.

Ruth Feldman joined Coastal Enterprises Inc. as program director of its women’s business center.

Feldman’s work targets women in Maine’s most rural regions. She previously led a consulting firm SEED (Social, Entrepreneurial Expertise & Development).

RECOGNITIONS

Reza Namin, superintendent of MSAD#49, was selected as the Harvard University Fellow for the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Summer Institute.

Namin, of Old Orchard Beach, will join educators who have experience with the Project Zero ideas and are committed to deepening work with Project Zero ideas in their communities. This will take place from July 21-26 at the Harvard University Campus.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Sophia Rosendo, of Tranzon Auction Properties, recently completed her training at Certified Auctioneers Institute.

Rosendo, of Portland, is the fifth member of the team to earn the designation. She is a licensed real estate associate broker.

Dusan Martinovic, who works for Two Men and a Truck in Portland, was nationally recognized as one of the company’s “Move Heroes” for excellence and going above expectations for the community.

Martinovic has worked for the moving company for over a year and a half.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Share

< Previous

Next >