WESTBROOK

St. Anthony’s offering palm weaving for adults

St. Anthony of Padua Parish hall will offer a Palm Weaving for Adults event on Palm Sunday. Adults are invited to stop by the hall, at 268 Brown St., between 1 and 5 p.m. to try their hand at palm weaving, a long-standing European tradition.

There will be simple designs that even beginners can try, including a classic cross, flowers, spirals, a crown, braids, hearts and others.

There is no charge for the session, palms will be provided and instruction will be offered. Organizers ask that participants bring a pair of scissors with them.

For more details, call the parish at 857-0490.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Spring book sale set for Friday, Saturday

Friends of Libby Library will hold a spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at 27 Staples St.

Books of various genres will be sold for $2 each, with a free cookbook with any book purchased.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Public invited to attend

Palm Sunday Hymn Sing

The members of First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, music director and organist Joyce Painter Rice and the Rev. Charlotte E. Y. Bell invite the public to a Palm Sunday Hymn Sing at 2:30 p.m. at 141 North St.

Main features of the service will be the church’s newly restored 1854 E&GG Hook organ and guest singer Paula Fortuna. The concert is free but donations are welcome.

For more details, go to www.firstchurchkport.org.

FALMOUTH

Healthy Lawn workshop will be held Wednesday

Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation will host a Healthy Lawn Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lunt Auditorium at Oceanview.

Learn how to improve your lawn without relying on chemical fertilizers or insecticides, all while saving time and money.

For more information or to register, call Ali Clift at 892-4700 or email [email protected]

SCARBOROUGH

‘Fun-raiser’ at Pat;s Pizza will benefit library services

The Scarborough Public Library will celebrate National Library Week with a “fun-raiser” to benefit library services on Tuesday at Pat’s Pizza at 209 Route 1.

Pat’s will donate a percentage of all purchases made from 4 to 9 p.m., whether dining in or taking out.

For more details, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org.

BELFAST

Cinderella Project giving away prom dresses

The Cinderella Project of Maine will hold a prom dress giveaway from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Renys Plaza.

Gowns are free to all Maine high school students in need of a dress for prom with one stipulation – that they promise to pay the favor forward in some way by doing something nice for someone else in their community.

Those wishing to donate a dress to the project should go to www.cinderellaprojectofmaine.org/donations. Donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call Amanda Simmons at 338-6809.

