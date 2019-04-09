Monday’s snowstorm dropped from 2 to 8 inches of snow over most of the state, with inland areas getting the higher accumulations.
According to the National Weather Service Office in Gray, the Portland Jetport got 2.4 inches; North Windham, 3 inches; Brunswick, 2 inches; and Saco 1 inch. Inland areas such as Carrabassett Valley in Franklin County received 6 inches of snow while Otisfield in Oxford County got 5.3 inches.
Meteorlogist Derek Schroeter said final snowfall amounts won’t be available until Tuesday morning. He expects that some areas of northern Oxford County, Somerset and Franklin counties will report getting 8 inches of snow.
Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a wintry mix of rain and snow in most areas of the state.
-
Local & State
Monday’s storm drops 2-8 inches of snow across state
-
Sports
Monday’s major league roundup: Davis reaches 0 for 49
-
Local & State
Portland City Council delays final vote on paid sick leave
-
Nation & World
Federal judge blocks Trump’s asylum policy but delays enforcement
-
Nation & World
May woos U.K. opponents and EU leaders over Brexit