Police officers from across Maine and beyond are gathered in Portland Tuesday morning to honor a Maine State Police detective killed last week while helping a motorist in Penobscot County.

Detective Benjamin J. Campbell, 31, died April 3 after he was struck by a tire that separated from a passing logging truck on Interstate 95 in Hampden. Campbell, who was on his way to a training session, had stopped to help a driver who lost control of his car on a slippery stretch of highway. He was standing next to the disabled car when two wheels came off the passing truck and one struck him.

Hundreds of police officers lined Spring Street just after 10:30 a.m. as the procession made its way to the arena. Every vehicle in the procession bore a commemorative license plate with Campbell’s badge number. Officers stood at attention while the sound of the pipe and drum corps echoed down Spring Street.

Campbell’s widow, Hillary, held their 6-month-old son, Everett, as the funeral-draped casket was removed from a car by six uniformed troopers.

Campbell, who would have turned 32 on Monday, joined the Maine State Police in 2012 and was promoted to detective in 2016.

The funeral service at the Cross Insurance Arena is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Speakers will include Maine State Police Colonel John Cote, Lt. Sean Hashey, Cpl. Adam Coover and Detective John Stedman. Chaplain Kate Braestrup of the Maine Warden Service will also speak. The funeral will conclude with a final call and fallen trooper’s flag ceremony.

The funeral service is expected to draw thousands of people to the city, including State Police troopers and employees from across the state. Representatives from 18 other state police and highway patrol agencies, along with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, plan to attend the tribute to Campbell, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Earlier Tuesday morning, buses filled with law enforcement officers from around Maine and from other states flowed into Portland from all directions. Each bus was escorted by police cruisers with lights and sirens activated. Groups of officers also gathered on Commercial Street to line up for the procession to the arena. Inside the arena, other officers rehearsed the funeral ceremony near two State Police vehicles in position to flank Campbell’s flag-draped coffin.

Delegations of officers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York gathered near the arena, while honor guards and pipe and drum corps lined up near Free Street. A large American flag was unfurled over Spring Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Pipe and drum corps: pic.twitter.com/ps7dwwiW1r — Matt Byrne (@MattByrnePPH) April 9, 2019

Officials closed streets around the Cross Insurance Arena to make way for people attending the funeral and for a procession from South Portland to Portland.

Police continue to investigate how the wheels, weighing roughly 200 pounds apiece, came off the logging truck near the Cold Brook Road exit on I-95.

Campbell’s body was transported to a local funeral home Monday in a solemn procession from Millinocket to South Portland. Dozens of police officers and other first responders lined the route and stood on highway overpasses in the snow and rain to pay their respects to Campbell.

Campbell, a member of the State Police polygraph team, was remembered by his colleagues last week for his radiant smile, warmth and ability to see the best in people. Cote said people naturally liked to talk to Campbell, which made him a great polygraph examiner. Campbell was able to stay optimistic during difficult situations, he said.

Robert John Anthony of Clifton, the 26-year-old driver Campbell had been helping on I-95, posted on Facebook an open letter to Campbell describing their short interaction and the “warmest of smiles” that the detective wore on his face.

“I vow for as long as I live, I will never forget your smile,” Anthony wrote. “I will never forget your kindness. I will never forget your sacrifice.”

Campbell was the first Maine state trooper killed in the line of duty since 1997, when Detective Glenn Strange died six days after he was punched and kicked in the chest by a drunken-driving suspect in Linneus.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: