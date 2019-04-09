DETROIT — Corey Kluber earned his first win of the season in his third start, powered by four Cleveland home runs that sent the Indians over the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Tuesday.

The Indians won their fifth straight game. Detroit had won five in a row.

Kluber (1-2) allowed one earned run over six innings. A two-time Cy Young Award winner who went 20-7 last season, he struck out eight.

Leonys Martin, Brad Miller, Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers all entered with sub-.200 batting averages before hitting their first homers of the season. Cleveland had hit a total of only four home runs this year before connecting at Comerica Park.

Jordan Zimmermann (0-1) gave up five runs and was chased in the fifth inning. He had allowed just one run in 13 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

Martin homered on the second pitch of the game against his former team, which traded him in July before a bacterial infection ended his season and threatened his life.

Miller added a two-run homer in the second, starting off a 2-for-2 afternoon in which he scored three times.

Perez added a towering shot in the fifth inning, and Bauers homered off reliever Blaine Hardy to make it 6-2 in the sixth.

Eric Stamets singled and scored on a three-base error by center fielder Mikie Mahtook, who let the ball roll under his glove and reach the wall.

Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double and Niko Goodrum had a run-scoring single for the Tigers, who had opened the season winning 7 of 10 games. They had been 3-0 at home after sweeping Kansas City over the weekend.

RAYS 10, WHITE SOX 5: Austin Meadows homered and set a career high with four hits, Avisail Garcia connected against his former team and Tampa Bay won at Chicago.

The Rays pounded Ervin Santana (0-1) and improved to 9-3, their best start in nine years. They also extended a club record by clinching their fourth straight series victory to start a season.

Meadows helped break open a game that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes. He singled and scored in the first, hit a two-run drive in the second and added an RBI single during a two-run fourth in which Tampa Bay chased Santana. He also walked with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Garcia smacked a solo homer in the second and finished with three hits, giving him five in the past two games. The White Sox opted not to offer him a contract in the offseason, parting ways after 51/2 years, and he signed with Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 13, ORIOLES 2: Jurickson Profar got four hits, including a homer, and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Brett Anderson and Oakland over host Baltimore to end a four-game losing streak.

Slumping Orioles slugger Chris Davis didn’t play, a day after he set the major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player at 0 for 49.

Marcus Semien also homered as the A’s won on the road for the first time in five tries this season. Center fielder Ramón Laureano threw out another runner and drove in two runs for Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 14, MARLINS 0: Matt Kemp started Cincinnati’s spree of three consecutive homers, Luis Castillo dominated again, and the host Reds snapped their eight-game losing streak.

The Reds hit five homers in all as they won for the first time since Opening Day. Their 2-8 mark matches last season’s start.

