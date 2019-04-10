ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is day-to-day after straining his right groin during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following his team’s 11-8 victory, Trout said he first felt discomfort after completing a workout earlier in the day and it flared up as he was running to second base in the second inning. He was removed for Peter Bourjos in the fourth.

Trout said he was feeling better, but considering how early it is in the season, he’s also aware of taking things slow.

CARDINALS: Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter and the Cardinals agreed to a contract for 2020 and ’21, a deal that includes an option for 2023 that could become guaranteed.

BRAVES: Atlanta police are investigating the burglary of outfielder Nick Markakis’ home and say $20,000, five guns and other items were stolen while the team was on a trip.

CUBS: The Cubs placed left-hander Jon Lester on the 10-day injury list and promoted left-handed reliever Tim Collins from Triple-A Iowa.

Lester strained his left hamstring running the bases in the second inning Monday against the Pirates. His placement on the IL is retroactive to Tuesday, and he’s eligible to return April 19.

NATIONALS-ORIOLES: A New York judge has denied the Nationals’ attempt to block the Orioles from having an arbitrator determine whether baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred can decide yet another dispute between the teams over broadcast money from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Washington’s petition to stop Baltimore from taking the matter to arbitration was turned down by Justice Barry R. Ostrager of New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, who ruled the American Arbitration Association can determine whether Manfred can decide the case, which involves a claim MASN failed to distribute cash to the Nationals last year.

FRANCHISE VALUES: Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $4.6 billion, up 15 percent from its figure last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3.3 billion, followed by the World Series champion Boston Red Sox at $3.2 billion, the Chicago Cubs ($3.1 billion), San Francisco Giants ($3 billion) and the New York Mets ($2.3 billion).

