SAN FRANCISCO — Manny Machado put the San Diego Padres ahead with his third home run of the season in a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Signed to a $300 million, 10-year contract, Machado broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with an opposite-field drive to right on a fastball from Dereck Rodriguez (1-2). Machado went 1 for 4 and is hitting .244 with six RBI.

Wil Myers added a run-scoring single in the ninth off Will Smith, and the Padres won for the fifth time in seven games.

Nick Margevicius (1-1) got his first major league win. Making his third start, the 23-year-old left-hander allowed one run and five hits in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts, including his last four hitters. He retired his first nine batters before a home run by Kevin Pillar, who has nine RBI in his last three games.

Right-handed hitters were 1 for 27 against Margevicius before the homer

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1: Trevor Bauer allowed home runs to Niko Goodrum and John Hicks, who powered host Detroit to its sixth win in seven games.

Bauer (1-1) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Indians. He had allowed one run and one hit in his first two starts.

Miguel Cabrera singled with two outs in the first, and Goodrum sent the next pitch over the right-field wall.

Hicks homered leading off the sixth for a 3-1 lead, Gordon Beckham doubled with one out, and Josh Harrison singled on a bouncer up the middle to chase Bauer.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 1: Tommy Pham homered twice and extended his on-base streak to a club record 45 games, leading Tampa Bay to its first series sweep at Chicago.

Austin Meadows had a single, double, home run and three RBI for the Rays, who outscored Chicago 24-7 over three games. Tampa Bay won its four straight game and the AL East-leading Rays improved to 10-3, their best start since 2010.

Chicago lost its fifth consecutive game and at 3-8 is off to its worst opening since 1997.

