AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods finished his opening round at the Masters golf tournament with a 2-under 70, one shot behind the leaders at Augusta National.

The 43-year-old Woods, who is a four-time Masters champion but hasn’t won since 2005, had climbed into a tie for the lead after back-to-back birdies on No. 13 and No. 14. On the second birdie, he made a good read to sink a difficult 25-foot putt.

The leaders at 3-under included Jon Rahm, who played with Woods, South African Justin Harding, 2013 winner Adam Scott and American Patton Kizzire, who came in as No. 97 in the world rankings.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >