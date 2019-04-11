LEWISTON — Police swept through the downtown early Thursday, arresting two teens and searching for an adult in connection with the June 2018 beating death of Donald Giusti near Kennedy Park.

Giusti, 38, died June 15 at Central Maine Medical Center, three days after he was beaten on Knox Street.

Early reports were that the two juveniles taken into custody Thursday were charged with assault. Another suspect is charged with manslaughter but was still being sought later Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Lewiston and Maine State police, split into teams, went to various locations downtown, searching for their suspects. One teen was taken out of an apartment building on Ash Street in handcuffs at about 6:30 a.m.

A second suspect was arrested in an apartment house near the corner of Knox and Birch streets minutes later. Police also went to a second Knox Street apartment building and another on Howe Street as they searched for the third and final suspect.

Both arrests were made without incident. Few people were on the streets when police began searching for their suspects.

Maine State Police have been heading the investigation, which has continued for nearly a year. They did not immediately respond for further information about the arrests Thursday morning. The names of those arrested were not available.

Giusti’s family – along with others in the community – have complained in the past about lack of charges stemming from his death. Earlier this year, the family released a statement, expressing their unhappiness with the investigation.

Witnesses said Giusti was beaten as two groups clashed near the downtown park late in the evening June 12. The brawl was said to have been the result of ongoing disputes between the two groups.

Witnesses said the groups got to brawling on Knox Street after teens in a car drove past the park and shot pellets and BBs at a group gathered there, striking several people.

Several members of the Kennedy Park group, including Giusti, chased the car to Knox Street, sources said. There they clashed with a large group of teens and others, several of whom were wielding bats, sticks, pipes and bricks.

Witnesses said Giusti was beaten with a brick, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.

In the days following the fight, several people insisted that attack on Giusti and his friends had been racially motivated, the result of tensions that had existed in and around the park since the end of winter.

Lewiston police responded to those allegations as the investigation got underway.

“There were certainly different ethnic origins involved in the fight,” Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said two days after the fight. “I don’t know exactly how many. We get reports or I’ve seen on social media and other outlets that people are saying there are as many as 30 or 40 people from different ethnic backgrounds. I don’t know that to be accurate.”

Police said the investigation took longer than some because of the sheer number of people involved and because many were juveniles.

Over the past three months, said Lewiston police Chief Brian O’Malley, there had been a problem with children going out without parental supervision. Members of the public, who spoke for about an hour Tuesday, blamed much of the issue on parenting.

Share

< Previous

filed under: