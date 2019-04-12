SABATTUS — One person died Friday in a fire that devoured part of a home on Wales Road.

Firefighters from at least half a dozen towns responded to battle the blaze at the single-family house at 109 Wales Road. The fire was reported by neighbors at about 3 p.m.

Fire crews doused the flames, but shortly after the fire was out, it was reported that one person had died. It was believed that a woman lived alone inside the house. The victim was not being identified as the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause of the blaze.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the house. There was no electricity running to it and officials said it was crammed full of a variety of items.

Wales and Sabattus fire departments responded when the fire was reported and were soon joined by crews from Lewiston, Monmouth and Greene. A ladder truck from the Lisbon Fire Department was also sent.

When the fire was called in, neighbors reported that they feared the woman who lived in the house was still inside. Her car was parked in the driveway. Shortly after fire crews arrived, it was reported that the woman who lives in the house was seen walking down the road. That report proved erroneous.

It appeared the fire started on the upper floor. A section of Wales Road, which is also Route 132, was shut down to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze, using tanker trucks to shuttle water to the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continued Friday night.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: